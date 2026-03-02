Claude Code and COBOL modernization: What’s the reality?

AI giant Anthropic recently explained how developments in Claude Code are transforming COBOL modernization. In doing so it shook IBM (and its investors) — the company has a huge share of the mainframe modernization market.

At Thoughtworks, however, the piece excited us — while also prompting a wry smile: We’ve been working on modernizing legacy code with AI for some time now and know precisely what is possible and how it should be done. Seeing the topic gain wider visibility, though, is ultimately gratifying and validates our focus and effort over the last 18 months.

While Anthropic’s post offers a good overview of what legacy modernization with generative AI actually looks like, it skips over some of the details and nuances that anyone who’s been working on these challenges will be all too aware of. With that in mind, we wanted to add more color to Anthropic’s story and use the increased attention on the topic to share our experiences and perspectives.