With hospital staff often overloaded with high caseloads, the ability to prioritize patients is crucial. Case managers have a lot of work to get done every day, and typically use paper based methods to manage their work. Hospital systems lack standardization in their prioritization process and decision-making, which may lead to avoidable payer denials for the patient and administrative burdens for hospital staff.





MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network, combines evidence-based medical guidelines with data science to support the best care for each patient and inform important decisions in healthcare. MCG’s transparent assessment of the latest research and scholarly articles, along with insightful analytics, provides the vetted information needed to feel confident in every care decision. MCG Health and Thoughtworks partnered on MCG’s first AI product to market: Indicia for Effective Focus, a hospital system application that connects machine learning with evidence-based guidelines that aims to make hospital workflows more efficient and effective for case managers.