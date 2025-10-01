Thoughtworks Wins 2025 ITSMA Customer Insights Program of the Year Award for Innovative, AI-Enabled Marketing Program

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced it has been named Customer Insights Program of the Year in the 2025 ITSMA Global Marketing Excellence Awards. The award recognizes organizations that use ingenuity, resourcefulness and technology to turn customer insights into measurable business impact.

Thoughtworks’ winning program showcased the AI-powered transformation of its high-value client intelligence services. The initiative has proven to be a multimillion-dollar commercial driver, drastically cutting time-to-insight and transforming the Market Research and Intelligence team into a strategic AI-first growth partner.

In announcing the award, the ITSMA judging panel emphasized the program’s strategic innovation, stating:

Thoughtworks stands out for its exceptional quantifiable results and innovative scaling of insights through AI-powered automation using existing resources, providing a clear and measurable return on investment. — ITSMA Global Marketing Excellence Awards Judging Committee

The success of the program is rooted in a human-AI collaboration model. By automating foundational tasks, researchers now spend over 80 percent of their time on high-value strategic analysis, significantly increasing their overall impact and job satisfaction.

“Winning the ITSMA Customer Insights Program of the Year Award is a powerful testament to our commitment to AI-first innovation to enable our Go-to-Market teams,” said Julie Woods-Moss, Chief Marketing Officer, Thoughtworks. “The collection of market and client intelligence agents and applications successfully transformed our market intelligence function into an AI-enabled, scalable engine. It empowers our sales teams with rapid, highly-curated, actionable insights for pursuing business opportunities and integrating intelligence directly into the sales motion to drive deeper client relationships. Our research team led the way in AI adoption and growing AI mastery across the marketing organization.”

The collection of applications and agents were built on top of the Thoughtworks Google ecosystem, which was already available to the team, cutting time to market. The team re-engineered the process and automated the initial client intelligence component, leveraging Gemini LLM and other AI-powered market intelligence platforms. Google Apps Script was used for the experience layer, creating a self-service platform for sales and marketing that delivers high-quality insights in minutes. This innovation slashed intelligence delivery turnaround time by 50 percent, while maintaining insight quality. Next, the Thoughtworks Market and Client Intelligence team are working on a ClientIntelAI Super-agent, which connects the existing sub-agents and applications into a single experience layer, orchestrating end-to-end workflows for teams.

