Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that it will take part in the following events with the investment community:
J.P. Morgan
Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Boston, MA
Monday, May 20, 2024
Fireside at 2:30 p.m. ET
TD Cowen
Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
New York, NY
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Fireside at 10:50 a.m. ET
BofA Securities
Global Technology Conference
San Francisco, CA
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Meetings only
Baird
Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
New York, NY
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Fireside at 1:25 p.m. ET
Wolfe Research
Small and Mid-Cap Conference
New York, NY
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Meetings only
Timing and participation may be subject to change.
Webcast information will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com
Supporting resources:
Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website.
- ### - <TWKS915>
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 47 offices in 19 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.
Thoughtworks uses and intends to continue to use our investor relations website at https://investors.thoughtworks.com and social media, @thoughtworks on X, formerly Twitter, and LinkedIn, as a means of publicly disclosing material information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. Investors should monitor these channels in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.
Investor contact:
Rob Muller, global head of investor relations
Email: investor-relations@thoughtworks.com
Media contact:
Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations
Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com
Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568