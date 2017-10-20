Thoughtworks Accelerates Growth with New Office in Bengaluru

Thoughtworks, a global software consultancy recently opened a new office in Whitefield, Bengaluru, to leverage the city’s perse talent pool, and to accommodate the year on year growth of more than 20% for the next five years.

The new Thoughtworks office in the subcontinent, will spearhead the company’s future-focused technology and digital products. The space will adopt a shared service model which aims to create a common pool of people who collaborate across capabilities, around data and product development. The new office with a 300 people seating capacity will also leverage tech-community events, for wider networking that caters to data and digital interests.

Thoughtworks India’s new office has already mapped its growth to developing digital innovations specifically for its Global In-house Center (GIC) customers. Some of these commitments span APAC, UK and global players, across the hyperlocal transport, energy management and retail sectors.

Additionally, the space will follow through on a mandate to advance technology and economic growth on a global scale. This will happen through programmes designed to help start-ups, enterprises and governments navigate global megatrends from theory to strategic implementation, using a Tech@Core approach. Thoughtworks has identified five ‘Seismic Shifts’ that are key technology bets on what will transform organizations across the world. These five shifts are listed as; evolving interactions, humanity augmented, rise of the platforms, security-privacy-transparency and rise of the robots.

About the expansion, Sameer Soman and Sudhir Tiwari, Directors of Thoughtworks India had this to say, "Opening the Whitefield office is only a step in our comprehensive business expansion strategy for the country, aimed at the year on year growth of more than 20% for the next 5 years. The new space will exponentially boost our local supply market with specific focus on digital, product and data capabilities. The new office will also nurture digitally-led innovation to capitalize on technology driven opportunities for our current and future customers."

Apart from this new space in Whitefield, Thoughtworks has other offices across India - Koramangala in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Coimbatore.