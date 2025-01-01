Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Balancing risk and opportunity in your modernization journey

Tech Horizons executive webinar series
In this exclusive webinar, we delve into the insights of Thoughtworks' recent report with Forbes, Beyond Old Vs. New Tech: A Fresh Perspective On Enterprise Modernization. This is a unique opportunity to discover the strategic approaches organizations should adopt to navigate their unique modernization journeys.

 

Our panel of modernization experts explore how organizations should take an objective view on identifying and scoring potential risks in their modernization efforts - while managing competing priorities within their organization.

 

Attendees will take away:

  • Examples of how organizations have managed and mitigated risk in their modernization journeys.
  • How to successfully balance offensive benefits (such as growth and innovation) with defensive benefits (including cost reduction and compliance).

 

This session has ended. Register to catch the replay on demand.

Meet the panelists

Headshot of Richard Wilmot

Richard Wilmot

Principal Partner Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services

Headshot of Mara Cajar Robinson

Mara Cajar Robinson

Head of Digital Platforms, APAC, Thoughtworks

Headshot of Nigel Dalton

Nigel Dalton

Director & Social Scientist, Thoughtworks (Moderator)

Headshot of Shodhan Sheth

Shodhan Sheth

Head of Enterprise Modernization, Platforms & Cloud Lead, Europe, Thoughtworks

