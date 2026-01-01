Technology Leaders Network, Atlanta

The agentic shift: Orchestrating the future of commerce in Atlanta

Commerce is evolvinig into a more intuitive, agent-driven ecosystem. We are entering a new era where AI agents are no longer just tools, but the new interface for discovery and transactions. For forward-thinking enterprises, this represents a massive opportunity to extend your brand’s reach, simplifying complex customer journeys and enabling commerce to happen wherever the user is.

As these autonomous systems take on more of the buying journey, the "front door" of your business is expanding. Success now demands more than just driving channel traffic; it requires an "agent-ready" business that is discoverable, trusted and responsive within a new digital logic.

Building an enterprise-ready agentic strategy

Join Thoughtworks and Google Cloud for an invite-only evening with senior leaders across retail, fintech and technology. Together, we will explore how to transition from AI experimentation to high-impact, agent-driven ecosystems.

You’lll hear how Google Cloud is providing the secure, scalable infrastructure for agentic commerce, alongside real-world insights from organizations already evolving their data architectures and customer experiences to thrive in this environment.

Through a curated panel and interactive roundtable discussions, we will focus on:

Designing for discovery: Ensuring your products and services are the preferred choice for external AI agents.

Trust and resilience: Scaling machine-to-machine transactions without compromising security.

Real-time execution: Adapting your data foundation to meet the speed of autonomous commerce.

Why Atlanta?

Atlanta has long been the heartbeat of global commerce infrastructure. As a world leader in payments and fintech, this community is leading the shift to agentic commerce by building the engines that power it.