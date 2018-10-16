﻿Daimler: While the German auto giant has a long history, it has been actively exploring new, agile ways of working. They've notably implemented a ‘swarm organization' initiative that aims to bring 20% of employees globally into agile and flexible work structures by 2020. The ‘swarm' is based on teams that bring together game changers from around the world, blending functions and seniority levels to generate insights on company transformation.

Daimler's increasingly fluid and employee-led approach has informed its strategies in markets like China, where innovation and digitalization have proven a key source of competitive advantage. The company's Mercedes-Benz E-commerce (MBE) platform is one of the first of its kind in China's luxury car industry, allowing customers to browse models, configure and order their choice of Mercedes-Benz entirely online. Designed in collaboration with customers and dealers, the platform was launched in just seven months. Daimler has also developed a mobile solution for Mercedes-Benz dealers, 'One Touch Retail', that manages all aspects of the sales process from lead management to delivery.

REA Group: REA is the operator of the world’s largest property portal. In 2011 the Australian organization initiated a re-platforming project for its core systems to enhance its ability to deliver innovative new services at speed and scale. This was achieved with a new offshore centre of excellence that uses collaborative technologies to work with REA’s onshore teams, enhancing capacity as needed and injecting more diversity into the design process. The centre is also helping REA explore potential applications for emerging technologies like robotics, augmented reality and data science.

REA’s agile development approach has helped it notch up several impressive accomplishments, including becoming one of the few multinationals to thrive in China's notoriously opaque online market. REA Chief Inventor Nigel Dalton has been called the “Godfather of agile" - but has also noted agility needs to be supported by strong management and organizational resiliency.

Trainline: Aiming to be a one-stop shop for European rail and coach services, Trainline’s online platform sells tickets on behalf of over 140 rail and coach companies and offers real-time travel information across 36 countries. As with many other firms, Trainline was seeking ways to release and push new services to customers faster. Key to this was the streamlining of communication among Trainline's development teams in different locations, who were often pursuing projects independently, complicating management and support.

This issue was addressed by enhancing functions such as backend web services, mobile optimization and data processing. They also established mechanisms to clarify ownership over development projects and set clear procedures for knowledge transfer. The ‘structured decentralization’ approach, along with the introduction of automation in key parts of the development process, has accelerated the delivery of solutions from distributed teams to an average of 10 releases a day, supporting Trainline‘s plans for a more mobile-focused customer strategy and the launch of corporate ticketing solutions.

IV. How agile fuels digital transformation

Since the Agile Manifesto was conceived, the pace of technological change has accelerated massively, as has the rate at which market demands evolve. This has made the speed and responsiveness that characterize the agile enterprise even more of a competitive necessity.

Like agile, digital transformation is a mindset rather than an end-goal. It's defined by constantly striving to improve customer satisfaction and speed to market; the ability to quickly and smoothly launch new services and solutions; and robust lines of communication that allow organizations to rapidly assess, and even anticipate the impact of their own or broader changes.