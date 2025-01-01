What is it?





DevOps was intended to bring an organization’s development and operations teams together, to build better IT systems for the enterprise. DevSecOps adds the security teams into that mix, to make enterprise security a first-class concern for all software development.





It has been common for an organization to have these three aspects of software development separate, using separate teams, processes, and systems. DevSecOps refers to an organization choosing to combine these aspects so that the same strategies can be used and integrated. Teams can focus and build technology combining all of these equally and in harmony.





In practice this means security testing is done by the development team as they proceed; they deal with any issues as they arise. That means ensuring that development teams have the necessary security skills.