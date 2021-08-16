Meet the modern data stack

Data products are increasingly seen as a clear differentiator and competitive advantage in the modern business landscape. However, businesses encounter many challenges and complexity in leveraging and operationalising their data assets. Driven by the scalability and cost-effectiveness of cloud data warehouses/lakes, the modern data stack is a suite of tools and patterns that have emerged to address these challenges and lower the barrier for data integration.

At a macro level, four high-level stages facilitate the journey of data from source data systems to data products in the modern data stack: ingestion, storage, transformation and publication (see the figure below). With a rapidly growing ecosystem of off-the-shelf tools and services at each stage, businesses can now pick and choose those that meet their requirements and drastically reduce the need to build custom bespoke solutions. The benefits are fewer custom components to develop and maintain, lower cost, and faster time to production for data products.

Beyond the high-level stages, several critical DataOps practices and tools underpin successful implementations of the modern data stack, including: