Agentic commerce: How orchestrated AI is reinventing retail on human terms

Agentic Commerce is a new approach to digital commerce where a governed system of AI agents works together to fulfill customer goals end-to-end from understanding intent to completing purchase, fulfillment, and aftercare- without manual steps or friction.
From search bar to self-healing: see agentic commerce in action
Powered by AI/works™, our Agentic Commerce demo shows how a governed system of orchestrated AI agents takes customers from a single intent signal all the way through to proactive self-healing, no search bars, no friction, no dropped orders. Watch it and see what intelligent, end-to-end commerce looks like in practice.
Frequently asked questions
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Traditional commerce relies on customers searching, filtering, comparing, and managing their own orders. Agentic Commerce flips that model: the system understands your goal and builds a complete solution for you, adapting in real time to changes, disruptions, and new information.
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It means multiple specialized AI agents- handling tasks like curation, payments, fulfillment, trade-ins, scheduling, and aftercare- work together under a coordinated framework. No single agent acts alone; they're orchestrated to serve both customer needs and business objectives.
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Yes. If a customer requests a different option- like a more affordable bundle- agents adjust the recommendation instantly. Trade-in values can be calculated from photos of existing equipment and credits applied automatically.
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The system uses a self-healing model. If a delivery delay is detected, a fulfillment agent automatically identifies alternatives- such as a local pickup- and coordinates the resolution without the customer needing to intervene.
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Yes. Using IoT diagnostics, an aftercare agent can detect technical issues before the customer is even aware of them, then proactively arrange replacements through a warranty agent- no support ticket required.
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Agents coordinate across fulfillment and service providers to synchronize delivery and technician arrival times, so customers don't have to manage that themselves.
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The demo is built on AI/works™, which provides the orchestration layer that connects and governs the underlying AI agents, enabling them to collaborate reliably across the full commerce journey.
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Any business that wants to reduce purchase friction, increase order reliability, and build long-term customer trust through intelligent, proactive commerce experiences.
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By automating the entire commerce journey- including disruption recovery and proactive support- businesses can reduce drop-off, lower service costs, and turn transactions into lasting customer relationships.