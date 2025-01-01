Etienne Roux PRINCIPAL

I lead projects to deliver predictive and optimization analytics on very large data volumes, using agile principles and the most modern technologies.

I am passionate about agile business transformation, disruptive ideas and the lean organization.

Over the last decades I was privileged to lead small to large projects in Banking, Credit Card, Financial Services, Insurance, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Publishing / Media, Retail / CPG Distribution, and Telecommunications.

My greatest thrill is working with teams and helping clients solve challenging problems.