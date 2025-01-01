Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Insights Back
Denise Reese
Alumni

Denise Reese

Client Principal

I've had an interest in Technology as long as I can remember!  I got my first computer, ( a TI 99 4/A,) when I was 9 or 10 and I've been hooked ever since!  

 

18 years ago, I realized I could marry my love for Technology with my ability to connect with people and I embarked on an amazing career in Technology Sales.  This journey has been one full of twists and turns but I wouldn't trade any of it!  I've had the opportunity to work and live abroad and have sold solutions across a myriad of disciplines including Identity & Access Management, IT Security, and Regulatory Compliance.  It was during the journey of obtaining my MBA in Strategic Management that I moved into IT Services and Consulting. 

 

My decision to join Thoughtworks was rooted in my passion for doing cutting-edge Technology work but also finding meaningful ways to serve my community. At Thoughtworks, I'm able, and encouraged, to do both.  I serve on multiple Non-Profit Boards, am a sought-after speaker and alumni of Leadership Atlanta, one of The Nation's oldest and most coveted civic leadership programs of its kind.

 