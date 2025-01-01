Christian Raab Director, Banking Financial Services and Insurance - DACH & Nordics

Christian is a financial services and payments enthusiast with over 20 years of experience across industries including technology, banking, payments, financial services, e-commerce and retail in DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and abroad. He has been in leadership and strategic IT-/management consulting roles globally.

He has in-depth expertise in payments and was recognized for successfully introducing various solutions and services in the field of electronic payments, e-commerce, smart decision-making platforms, process mining & automation, digital transformation, automated network management systems, cloud, CX and AI on an international level. He has also worked extensively across the banking, insurance and wealth management industries throughout his career.

A seasoned executive and trusted advisor in the financial industry, Christian is proactively driving digital transformation in his regions, helping his customers to align their technology initiatives with their strategic business outcomes.