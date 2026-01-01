Alexandra Diaconu Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), Romania

I am Alexandra Diaconu, Head of DEI, Romania, based in Bucharest and I am the mother of a 4 year old. I have been within Thoughtworks for over 2 years now and it has been the best time I have ever had as an employee. This role that I have gained once becoming part of Thoughtworks family, has given me the opportunity to do something meaningful, to lead and to be part of projects that can actually make a difference within diverse communities and impact the society I am part of.

My main goal is to encourage and involve as many technical people as possible in these kinds of projects, to make them aware of the power that each one of us, and as a team, has in the changes we can make around us. I want everyone to understand that the power to change things for the better lies in each of us, in the way we choose to engage and react to what surrounds us. Choosing to do nothing, to remain indifferent, is to give those who believe against you the chance to do things their way and against the greater good.