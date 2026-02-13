Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Best practices for the AI-enabled era of banking 
A practical approach to turning AI ambition into real banking results

 

Artificial intelligence is already delivering cost savings, improved customer experiences, and new innovation capacity across financial services. Yet many organizations still find their AI initiatives stuck in pilots, limited experiments, or isolated use cases. More often than not, the issue isn’t the technology itself, it’s the foundations underneath it.

 

This ebook explores why successful AI transformation starts with modernized core systems, future-ready data platforms, and new AI-first ways of working. Drawing on real-world experience with leading banks across the Americas, you’ll learn how to overcome common obstacles, from opaque legacy environments to weak data governance, and how to build adaptable technology foundations that allow AI to scale securely, ethically, and sustainably.

 

If your organization wants to move beyond hype and start realizing measurable value from AI, this guide provides a clear framework for progressing from experimentation to enterprise-scale execution.

Inside, you'll discover

Modernizing the core for AI

How to prepare core banking systems for the AI era through continuous modernization and agent-powered platforms

Building AI-ready data foundations

What it takes to build truly AI-ready data foundations, and why governance is central to success

Scaling data with confidence

How “data as a product” and data mesh accelerate AI use cases without sacrificing security or compliance

Delivering software the AI-first way

How AI-first software delivery is reshaping the way teams design, build, and release products

Why this guide matters

 

 

Every leader wants AI to work by “next Tuesday”. But there are three foundations you need in place first

 

This guide helps you understand how to make AI work in practice, avoiding stalled investments and building durable capabilities that generate real business impact today and into the future.

Meet the authors

John Spens

VP, Data Modernization

 Thoughtworks

Nathan Hilt

Banking Vertical Leader

Thoughtworks

Shehbaz Badesha

Shehbaz Badesha

Data Strategist, NA

 

Wigor Correia

Wigor Correia 

Director of Data and AI, LATAM

 

AI is moving from experiment to enterprise. Build the foundations to lead.

