What do the top 1% of banks know that others don’t?
That platform strategy decides who leads and who lags.
Legacy cores are no longer just a technical challenge. They hold back growth at a time when customers expect speed, personalization and convenience.
Globally, three-quarters of customers say they would be more loyal to a bank that delivers timely insights and alerts. The message is clear: modernization is not optional, it is urgent.
This ebook, written for decision-makers like you by Thoughtworks, the trusted partner to banks worldwide, introduces the 5Ws (and an H) blueprint. It is a practical guide to shaping a digital banking platform strategy built for speed, resilience and AI-readiness.
What you will learn inside
The 5Ws (and an H) blueprint guides banking leaders through six essential questions.
- Why platforms are critical for the future of banking
- What sets modern platforms apart from legacy cores
- When to adopt one for your institution
- Whether to build or buy, with a framework to reduce risk
- How to design and execute without disrupting the business
- Where platforms head in the era of Agentic AI in banking
Why download?
This guide distills decades of transformation experience and lessons from banks worldwide. Inside, you will see how leading institutions have modernized their platforms to launch products faster, deliver omnichannel experiences and build resilience.
Whether you are starting, accelerating or re-aligning your core banking transformation, this ebook shows the path from vision to value.
