For more than 20 years, Martin Fowler's Refactoring has served as the definitive guide for those passionate about continually improving the design and maintainability of code.





This eagerly awaited update brings a fresh perspective. It has been fully updated to reflect the profound changes in the programming landscape over the past two decades. It includes an updated catalog of refactorings and includes Javascript examples, as well as new functional examples of refactoring without classes.





Like the original, it enables you to understand the principles of refactoring, to spot code that needs refactoring and how to succeed.