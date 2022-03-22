The guiding light for programmers
For more than 20 years, Martin Fowler's Refactoring has served as the definitive guide for those passionate about continually improving the design and maintainability of code.
This eagerly awaited update brings a fresh perspective. It has been fully updated to reflect the profound changes in the programming landscape over the past two decades. It includes an updated catalog of refactorings and includes Javascript examples, as well as new functional examples of refactoring without classes.
Like the original, it enables you to understand the principles of refactoring, to spot code that needs refactoring and how to succeed.
The second edition of Refactoring is available now in all good bookstores. It's also available as a digital edition — which will be continually updated, ensuring that it will be the canonical version.
Want to find out more?
We're delighted to be able to offer a free chapter of Refactoring: Second Edition for you to dip into before you buy. In this exclusive extract, you'll start to see the pivotal role refactoring plays in the development process.
We hope you enjoy this taster.
An Interview with Martin Fowler
We got London-based Laura Paterson, one of our technical leads, to chat with Martin Fowler about his latest book. From the great functional debate to advice for career changers, we’ve captured the whole thing for you.
Any fool can write code that a computer can understand. Good programmers write code that humans can understand.