Code you don't understand is a liability you can't defend

When the leaders of the Five Eyes cyber security agencies issued their joint warning on AI and cyber risk this week (June 22), the headline was about speed: frontier models are compressing the time between a vulnerability being discovered and a working exploit existing. If the gap is closing, the argument goes, close it faster. Patch sooner, scan more and buy the tool that promises to keep pace.

While this may feel like the correct instinct given the urgency of Five Eyes warning, it’s ultimately an incomplete one. Indeed, the agencies say as much themselves, noting that tools alone won’t inevitably deliver security.

So, what will deliver it? The key point that’s all too often overlooked by missives that urge caution is that we need to tackle the harder question: understanding what you’re defending in the first place and whether you still understand it well enough to defend it at all.