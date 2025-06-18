Using RAG in a virtual assistant application

Virtual assistants use natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms to understand and respond to user queries. A crucial part of today’s virtual assistants — which leverage large language models — is retrieval-augmented generation, or RAG.

In this blog post I’ll explain how RAG can be used in virtual assistants to improve a user’s experience. The benefits of such a technique should be clear — and demonstrate how important RAG is in making generative AI successful.

To begin, let’s think through the steps the virtual assistant needs to perform when a user enters a query:

It needs to parse the query.

Then search the catalog and extract relevant information.

Next, search a product catalog to bring relevant products with their details.

Then ask relevant follow up questions to the user.

Amend prompts to retrieve related products from the catalog.

Refine the user’s initial query to understand their intent better.

Identify relevant products based on user input.

Continue the shopping experience workflow for adding products or finalizing the sale.

Let’s now look at what this process looks like in more detail.