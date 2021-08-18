Between November and December of 2020, I was a trainer for an edition of Thoughtworks Vapasi program – one of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives run out of India. The technical training program is designed for experienced women technologists who are currently on a career break and want to re-enter the world of technology.

Vapasi has positively impacted over 300+ women since its inception in 2014, and I believe it will continue to do so. While it began as an in-person program, the pandemic required Vapasi to go virtual. Fortunately, this opened up the training to a larger audience. And, the first virtual edition of Vapasi took place with about 26 participants and five trainers in attendance.







A typical Vapasi participant and her experience

It was 9:30 on a Monday morning when the virtual Vapasi edition kicked off. I was part of a (Zoom) room full of determined women whose career breaks ranged from three to 10. They looked excited to have passed the interview and begin the first leg of their ‘re-entry’ journey.

The other trainers and I gradually learned that the participants hoped to become more confident and technically sound by learning everything from the best software engineering practices like test driven development (TDD) to writing clean code and more.

During one of the pair-programming sessions, I noticed Shwetha and her pair having an interesting discussion on the scope of a problem and the available approaches. While involved in the discussion, Shwetha was also gently rocking her toddler to sleep.

Quite clearly, she was juggling two important and demanding roles in her life.

As I spent time getting to know Shwetha a little better, I learned she did not have much help at home. She would wake up at 5:00 a.m. to finish household chores, cook for the family, get her older child ready for ‘Zoom school’ and then show up in time for the virtual Vapasi sessions – after having completed the previous day’s assignments. It was not unusual for her day to end at midnight.

Week after week, I watched Shwetha learn and grow. When an unfamiliar technology was thrown at her, she would push herself out of her comfort zone and ask questions until she was convinced of a suggested approach.

By the end of the program, Shwetha was able to showcase well-designed code, confidently address questions from peers and challenge conventional opinions.

It was a treat to witness Shwetha empowering others through her own experience. Shwetha embodies all the women who have and will be a part of Thoughtworks Vapasi. I believe, these women are a force to reckon with!