Responsible technology: a stimulus for a fairer society

Technology has long been a driver for progress and positive change. But its ability to reshape society can go both ways – while it can be a force for good, it can also have negative, often unforeseen, impacts. In China, the internet’s influence on public discourse is a good example. According to research by the University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences , the top 2% of the population holds 70% of the discourse power, while the bottom 60% only holds 1%. A clear imbalance, and a problem that technology should be solving, rather than contributing to. So how can we manage this double-edged sword?

This is where the concept of responsible tech comes into play. People tend to overestimate the short-term impact of new technologies, while completely underestimating their long-term impacts and consequences. To ensure technology contributes positively to society, responsible tech requires us to question the value of new technologies in the context of technical and digital ethics – to actively take more responsibility and look at the bigger picture.