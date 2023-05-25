Responsible technology: a stimulus for a fairer society

Key findings: People

For practitioners, individual values and ways of thinking are often the critical starting point for innovation. However, it's essential to avoid bringing inherent human cognitive biases and creative inertia into design and development. Algorithmic bias is one example. Discriminatory bias and stereotypes that exist within society are being unintentionally transcribed into algorithms that feed into and affect the platforms and tools we use. Action can be taken early in the design process to prevent and avoid bias taking hold.

Companies should also identify the widest possible range of people who could represent their products' end users and focus on the needs of different groups, rather than just measuring their potential economic value. Recognizing the dignity and rights of each user, fully safeguarding the interests of multiple workers, and thinking long-term can maximize individual and social well-being.







Key findings: Technology

Emerging technologies will ideally advance social progress at some point. To strive for progress and a more equitable future, we should therefore choose and promote technologies on a principle of fairness, rather than allowing them to exacerbate society’s existing problems.

A number of factors influence the direction of technology. Social opinion, market trends and stakeholders to name a few. Principles of fairness and ethical considerations must also be incorporated, from design to development, and an equilibrium between these different (and sometimes opposing) goals must be reached to make responsible technology the new norm.







Key findings: Society/environment

To achieve responsible technology from a societal perspective, we must set clear goals for inclusive growth and diverse values. Laws and regulations often lag behind emerging technology practices, and regulatory policies for the digital economy vary widely from country to country. Algorithm recommendations, platform governance and AI ethics are being challenged in different countries and regions, and different industries face ever-evolving regulatory issues due to changes and advances in tech.

By following the different dimensions of market policies, institutional capabilities, governance frameworks and academic research in the physical environment, we can learn from the trends and high-potential topics that are emerging to set clear goals for inclusive growth and diverse values.

A shared responsibility

Although nobody can completely predict the direction technology is taking us, tech professionals play a critical role in creating a safer roadmap to the future. We are the minds and businesses behind technological development, so it’s our responsibility to advocate responsible tech thinking across the industry. We must continuously explore equitable principles during product development and be mindful of how technology integrates into our lives.

A key part of this responsibility is collaboration. At Thoughtworks China we will continue to work with local peers, scholars and clients to push forward the study and practices of responsible technologies in China and beyond.