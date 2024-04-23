Focusing on evaluation as an activity

FinOps assessments are a critical first step. This is clearly important from both a technical and financial standpoint — it helps you to understand the current state of play: it corresponds with the first R, reporting.

But effective evaluation should be seen as much more than just reporting. It’s really the foundation of a cultural change. This is because it requires engagement across multiple stakeholders and functions, opening up different pockets of knowledge and data. Seen from this perspective, when done properly, it’s crucial for retaining the cultural transformation of FinOps.

For business leaders, driving a commitment to finding and surfacing everything needed to establish both context and opportunities is vital in helping an organization maximize the value of cloud.

Implementing mechanisms for cultural change

How do you actually drive such a commitment? This is where mechanisms like workshops and other sessions come in to facilitate dialogue across domains.

In a fast-paced and hectic environment, these rituals and ceremonies can be marginalized and deprioritized, but this is a mistake: they help ensure that everyone can take the actions to drive optimization. They are forums that enable remediation and help retain a culture of cost-awareness. When people talk about the value of FinOps, it is important to remember that these kinds of sessions aren’t separate from that: they are fundamental to it.

Business leaders need to ensure that these kinds of mechanisms are in place and prioritized by everyone, whatever their domain of expertise.

Leveraging automation

Automation plays a pivotal role in FinOps. It sits across all the first three Rs of FinOps, ensuring teams and individuals have the time and space needed to retain the benefits of such an initiative.

Automation can remove some of the manual work of reporting , ensuring relevant stakeholders have the information they need when they need it

It can help produce recommendations quickly, particularly when algorithms are used to analyze financial and compute data on extremely large scales

Some forms of automation can make changes, making remediation in some areas automatic

Leaders need to ensure automation is baked into FinOps. Done well, automation can help weave financial considerations into development and deployment pipelines and allows stakeholders to focus on tackling new and more challenging optimization problems.

Strategic measurement

Metrics are the coordinates of a successful FinOps journey. But to get value from FinOps it’s important that they are thought about strategically. Just as evaluation is an activity that requires coordination across functions, consistent measurement needs to be treated as something teams actually do, not just passive reporting delivered to a dashboard.

This means two things: first, thinking beyond the dashboards and tools that vendors provide out of the box. Ask yourself and get your teams to think about your needs that are specific to your organizational context.

Second, measuring the strategic impact of FinOps on wider organizational goals. How, for instance, is FinOps helping you to ride out tough market challenges or a difficult economic climate?

Answering such questions isn’t just valuable for senior stakeholders, it also drives a FinOps initiative forward, illustrating how the day-to-day activities of those actually involved are adding value. That’s essential for retaining your FinOps wins and ensuring that early successes turn into long-term change.