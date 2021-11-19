Inclusive design = only benefits

Every day, thousands, perhaps millions, of opportunities are lost through design that isn’t inclusive. For instance, the blind woman who cannot purchase online because the site doesn’t support audio description. Deaf customers cannot solve their credit card problems because there is no chat or sign language service available. A young man cannot read his text message in the sun. A tourist struggles to understand the safety video because their native language is not available in the subtitles.

These are just some examples of how design excludes us and affects the quality of our everyday lives. As the author Kat Holmes says: “We all become disabled at some point in our lives”.

This article invites all who are concerned with building fairer and more responsible products, services and technologies to learn a little more about inclusive design and how it is related to responsible technology. In it I outline key issues, approaches and provide examples to help explain the various terms, and explore how inclusive design is good for business.