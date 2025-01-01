Inclusivity and social justice

Economic and social inequality manifests in different ways, often in the denial of opportunity — whether that opportunity is to receive fair wages; to access basic rights like food, shelter and education; to connect and build solidarity with others in a similar position; or to migrate in search of a more secure life.

As technologists we strive to make our skills and solutions available to social organizations that connect and empower vulnerable groups, and seek to distribute resources more evenly. One example is our work in Ecuador with unions representing domestic and delivery workers — industries dominated by informal and chronically under-protected labor. Our skills and technical contributions have served the National Union of Professional Houseworkers (UNTHA) in their quest to raise awareness of labor rights and provide legal advice, through apps the workers themselves had a major hand in designing.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and consequent flow of refugees has thrown a spotlight on the injustice that accompanies migration and the treatment of displaced people. This is just one example of a constantly unfolding crisis in different parts of the world as people flee conflict or devastation, or seek a better life for their families.

In recent years we have provided sustained support to organizations responding to immediate refugee needs, laying the foundations for a more humane, equitable approach to migration long term. Often we support in ways that are unseen and for which it can be hard to secure funding. For instance, in 2021 we created a contact management system, so that one of our partner organizations, a social movement concerned with refugee support, can now keep track of their contacts in a way that preserves privacy and is GDPR compliant. Recently, in support of specific Ukraine humanitarian relief efforts, we have been working on the development of a secure database that links volunteers with grassroots groups and projects concerned with refugee welfare. We have also provided technical and process recommendations to partners aiming to ensure more migrants survive the perilous journey across the Mediterranean to Europe.