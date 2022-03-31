Beyond diversity

We have assimilated DEI into every aspect of our operations, complementary to the Agile principles that are at the core of how we deliver software for and with our clients. Agile and DEI are built upon many similar values — collaboration, adaptability, flexibility and offering a safe space for all. But as we delve deeper into creating an equitable space for all to contribute, these commonalities are not enough — it’s also essential to challenge preconceived notions of what’s normal.

This questioning process includes reevaluating the assumptions underlying Agile principles and practices with an eye to rooting out unconscious bias. One obvious example is the term ‘stand-up’ to describe the daily meeting ritual in many Agile teams. While it emphasizes the need to conduct a meeting in an active way to keep it short and sharp, it creates a daily sense of exclusion for employees who can’t get up on their feet. Let’s also consider how those with hearing or visual impairments, or neurodiverse people who struggle to be productive in a noisy working space, can be limited by the environment from bringing their best to a role.

As a company and an industry, there’s much we can achieve by reexamining our ways of working, to make our processes more sensitive to people of different backgrounds, cultures and abilities. At Thoughtworks India, we developed an initiative to address just this issue. The inclusive team social contract [3] which is an exercise for teams and individuals to relook at existing ways of working and help define collectively aspirational behaviors and social norms to enhance connection, empathy, engagement, collaboration and more. It requires teams to identify and adjust biased or non-inclusive work processes in four key areas: how meetings are scheduled and performed, building trust, communication practices and norms of engagement. The social contract is revisited every time a new member comes on board, and adapted to ensure the new joiner feels included and comfortable.