Today, as a global community we face tremendous challenges: the impacts of the pandemic, the growing humanitarian crises due to war, systemic poverty, racism and the many repercussions of climate change. It’s key that we all operate in a way that actively confronts growing societal, economic and ecological divisions and lay the groundwork for positive change.

2021 marked a milestone in our journey as we became a public company. This step formalized our accountability to a broader group of stakeholders and invites engagement around our environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

A commitment to the underlying purpose and principles of ESG isn’t new to us. We were early in our commitment to a more diverse tech sector and have won numerous awards since 2016, notably the Anita Borg Institute’s Top Company for Women. This commitment is unwavering. Today, for example, we host training programs and mentorships all over the world to encourage and support diverse candidates into tech roles.

When it comes to taking action on the environment, we have built on initiatives like the Global green office challenges and environmental justice campaigns to formalizing our path with the Science Based Targets Initiative and co-founded the Green Software Foundation; both holding us accountable to climate action and convening the technology community around reducing the footprint of our sector.