Dr. David Walton, Director of Global Health at Thoughtworks, a global technology company, was selected as one of GOOD Magazine’s 2016 GOOD 100. Currently in its fifth installment, the list celebrates 100 people, across 37 countries, who are improving our world in creative and innovative ways on a range of pressing and important causes - helping build solutions, campaigning for change, and ultimately refusing to accept the status quo.

In the first quarter of 2015, Dr. Walton served as a Clinical Advisor and Director at the Kerry Town Ebola Treatment Centre (ETC) in Sierra Leone where he provided clinical care to patients and helped implement a tablet-based application to improve clinical care for Ebola patients. Nearing the end of the epidemic, Dr. Walton took on the role of District Director of Port Loko for Partners in Health with the goal of strengthening the health systems to prevent future epidemics in Sierra Leone.

At Thoughtworks, Dr.Walton leads the Global Health practice and a distributed team of healthcare professionals and technologists, focused on creating software that improves patient care. In keeping with the mission of the practice to expand access to healthcare to the poor and marginalized, the team has demonstrated tangible success in creating next-generation health-record systems in West Africa, India, Haiti and Nepal.

“David has dedicated his life to eliminating health disparities for the poor and marginalized. His experience has made him Thoughtworks’ perfect choice to spearhead our work at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and social justice.“, said Tiffany Lentz, Managing Director - Office of Social Change Initiatives at Thoughtworks. “David truly embodies humility and servant leadership while continually fighting for health as a human right. We are honored to work alongside him.”

“Hailing from over 37 different countries, these 100 visionaries span a wide spectrum of fields and disciplines,” said Caroline Pham, GOOD Magazine Deputy Editor. “Each of these inpiduals we honor are tackling present-day problems and issues, offering up his or her own creative, tangible solutions to push our world forward.”

“I am honored and humbled to be included on this list alongside so many brave women and men who are on the front line fighting for positive change,” said Dr. Walton. “. I share this honor with my esteemed colleagues, friends and family. Our work is not done and we will continue to keep our focus on helping those in need gain access to health care, no matter their location or economic standing.”

About GOOD Worldwide Inc

GOOD is a social impact company that creates stories, experiences, and tools to push the world forward. Good Magazine engages committed and aspirational change-makers who are seeking creative solutions to move society forward.