Operational AI with analytics modernization A journey for enterprise intelligence

With Shraddha Surana and Sathyan Sethumadhavan



AIOps and MLOps platforms have grown into a huge enterprise marketplace right now, with vendors claiming that migrating to these new platforms will solve the modernization goals and operational challenges. With overwhelming choices, every enterprise is at a risk of adapting what comes their way.

The truth is to evaluate how these platforms fit to the enterprise context. What are your integration challenges with the existing infrastructure? What level of customisation is required to enable a production line with these news tools? Skill gaps in the org and upskilling journey? Future product roadmap?

Despite this marketplace being surplus, enterprises are still trying to figure out the modernization strategy. This is because every organization has a different current state, starting points, end points, budget constraints , people skills and product roadmap.

Listen to this session, if you have these enterprise goals:

a) “Democratize AI” within the enterprise, where data, models and AI services follow a self-service approach

b) Develop “Streamlined and Unified Governance” in your enterprise, where analytics and data science teams are still enabled for open innovation and not to operate with limited ecosystem

c) “Enterprise View” of all the analytical and data science assets for the businesses to collaborate and own innovations

d) Build the enterprise culture of “Proactive Decisions” , where business are enabled with data, model explainability and self-healing techniques