Typical technology trend reports will identify what they think demand your attention. Looking Glass is different: it offers you a way of looking at trends, a way of analyzing and interpreting emerging technologies so you can make informed decisions for your organization.
Benchmark your organization’s digital and AI readiness
AI is transforming industries and staying still means falling behind. Leading organizations aren’t just testing the waters — they’re weaving AI, data and modern tech into their core strategies to drive real results. The State of Digital and AI Readiness report highlights how 1,000 global leaders are staying ahead and what sets them apart from those falling behind.
Modernizing data with strategic purpose
Thoughtworks recently collaborated with MIT Technology Review Insights to find out how 350 data leaders across a variety of industries are approaching their data modernization journeys.
Get your copy to explore the findings, along with advice from data modernization experts.
Unlocking digital product success: In partnership with Forbes Insights
Discover how large organizations successfully navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of digital products, we partnered with Forbes Insights to conduct a landmark survey of 300 global leaders in retail, life sciences and retail banking.