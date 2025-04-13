Driving excellence with operational transformation and AI-powered customer service

carsales is a transformative force in the digital automotive industry. The concept of online shopping was novel in 1997 - let alone online shopping for cars. By digitising print classifieds, carsales began an innovative legacy that it has continued to build on for over 25 years.

Challenge: Sustaining a competitive edge in an evolving marketplace

Sustainable innovation is at the core of carsales’ DNA. To maintain high performance and organisational agility in a rapidly evolving technological space, they needed to refine and elevate their internal development processes.

With improved engineering practices in place, carsales could remain a leader in the industry by strengthening its capabilities and taking advantage of innovative technology, including leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance the automotive buying and selling experience.

Solution: Engineering excellence to accelerate execution

carsales initially engaged Thoughtworks to bring the technical skills needed to adopt its platform modernisation project, a proprietary server-driven UI framework that unifies multi-platform development. This collaboration included a program-wide retrospective to identify opportunities to improve ways of working.

Together, carsales and Thoughtworks capitalised on these opportunities by redefining communication and execution pipelines, enhancing operational efficiency and increasing speed to market. This evolution in ways of working spanned from team dynamics to engineering practices, as outlined below.

Creating high-performing teams

By redefining roles and responsibilities, carsales was able to improve decision-making, execution speed, and delivery efficiency. The adoption of story mapping for release planning provided teams with a clear visual representation of the development lifecycle, enabling better resource allocation and minimising time lost to unclear priorities.

With clearer roles comes more predictability – meaning smoother deployment and reduced costs thanks to fewer surprises in the development cycle.