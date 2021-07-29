What is Quality?

Quality is very much relative to the situation at hand and subjective to who is building the product and for whom it is being built for.

In terms of relative quality, let us take an example of a hammer. It is useful if you want to sink a nail into the wall but if the nail has threads probably a screwdriver would be a better option.

In terms of subjective quality, let’s take an example of a cup of coffee. Some people like it with extra sugar while others may like a double espresso and some may like a combination of both. While none of those combinations are good or bad, it really depends on the coffee drinker’s taste.

Quality is when an organisation can:

Take its product(s) to the market as quickly as possible with

Minimal investments by

Giving the customer the best possible experience

Let us take a look at these characteristics

a. Faster delivery