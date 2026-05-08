Part 1: Branching the development cycle

For 30 years, the operational database and the analytical database have been two artifacts, two governance planes, two budgets and, usually, two on-call rotations, connected by an ETL job someone wrote in a hurry and nobody wants to own. That split was never a design choice; it was a physical constraint. OLTP and OLAP had genuinely different storage layouts, different compute profiles and different failure modes, so we built two platforms and wired them together after the fact.

That constraint is dissolving. When storage is shared, compute is serverless and isolated per workload and governance lives at the catalog layer. ‘Operational’ and ‘analytical’ stop being architectural categories and become access patterns against the same foundation.

To test whether that's actually true in practice, we took Backstage, Spotify's notoriously state-heavy internal developer portal (IDP), ripped it off its standard Postgres database, and pointed it at Databricks Lakebase. Across this three-part series, we'll explore what happens to deployment cycles (part one), governance (part two) and FinOps (part three) when you collapse the wall between the operational app and the data platform.