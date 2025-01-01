Introduction: Higher speeds, higher stakes

The product development process is undergoing a major shift as organizations strive to launch new offerings with all the hallmarks of greatness under tighter cost and time pressures. Many are looking to generative AI (GenAI) to meet these demands, but it’s not always clear how to apply rapidly evolving technology to create products with unique value propositions that foster a sustainable competitive advantage.

In this issue, Thoughtworks AI experts discuss key GenAI applications across the product development lifecycle, and share the best practices that enable businesses to drive product differentiation and business value with GenAI while avoiding its very real and present risks.