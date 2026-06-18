Most enterprise AI projects fail not because the model is bad, but because organizations struggle to measure whether the system is actually working. While advances in foundation models have lowered the barrier to building AI applications, moving from a prototype to a reliable enterprise-grade deployment remains difficult.

Based on a study by MIT last year, around 95% of AI projects fail. The challenge is rarely model capability alone. Instead, organizations face two persistent obstacles: defining success in a probabilistic environment and navigating a rapidly expanding ecosystem of evaluation tools and frameworks.

Unlike traditional software, AI systems don’t always produce the same output for the same input. Success is often subjective, context-dependent and influenced by multiple components, including prompts, retrieval systems, business rules and agents. As a result, evaluation has become one of the most important and most misunderstood disciplines in enterprise AI adoption.

This article explores a practical framework for evaluating conversational AI agents, covering everything from unit evaluations and persona-based testing to production observability and continuous improvement.

Why traditional testing fails for AI

Traditional software testing assumes deterministic behavior: the same input produces the same output every time. Conversational AI systems operate differently. Multiple responses may be valid, outcomes often depend on context and applications increasingly combine prompts, retrieval systems, business rules and agents. As a result, evaluation must move beyond exact-match assertions and focus on outcomes such as correctness, relevance, task completion and user satisfaction.

Key drivers of AI agent evaluation

Driver 1: LLMs are non-deterministic