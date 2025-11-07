How AI helped me drive a bold transition in the Technology Radar’s design

While I ultimately love the design simply because it looks pretty cool — not to mention distinctive compared with our previous 32 volumes — there’s an important and timely story behind it. That’s because AI assistance played a key role in creating it.

Given how much AI features in this volume of the Radar, particularly in relation to software development, its role as a design tool feels apt. And, more importantly, it also does what I think good design should do: tell a story in a complementary way — not taking away from core content, but adding and strengthening it.

Thoughtful skepticism

I’m not going to pretend I’m an AI fanatic or evangelist; if anything, I’m the opposite. I’m not worried it can do a better job than me, but I am worried that it will devalue creative work and make it harder for people in creative roles to be properly compensated for the contributions they make. Just as importantly, I like designing things. Solving design problems is interesting, so the idea of simply handing it to generative AI with a few prompts just isn’t exciting.



However, I am interested in how it might allow me to experiment and expand my capabilities. That’s how we’ve been discussing AI assistance from a software development perspective at Thoughtworks. It’s in that spirit that I used AI here — I think it’s an important counter to some of the more aggressive and unthinking applications of the technology.