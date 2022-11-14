How to deliver more business value from your cloud spend- Part 2

In the first part of this two-parter, we explored the concepts of FinOps and how that can help enterprises deliver more value from their investments in the cloud. Here, we take a deeper dive into the principles that underpin FinOps, and how understanding the relationship between FinOps and platform thinking can help drive better outcomes.

FinOps and platform thinking

When reading around the topic of FinOps, we often find a lot of information about core principles and the need to ‘optimize the spend. But when it comes to cloud operations, that phrase ‘optimize the spend can be unhelpful — at what level should you be looking to optimize?



Speaking to clients, we encounter their project teams, all of whom optimize their cloud operations for their specific needs. A knock-on effect is that they fail to optimize at an enterprise level — and end up missing out on economies of scale. When it comes to delivering more business value from your cloud investments, it can be instructive to view it through a platform-thinking lens.

The principles of platform thinking

Over the years, Thoughtworks has successfully partnered with many different organizations in their transformation efforts. It’s through such work that we’ve developed out approach to platform thinking, which can be summarized as follows: