What’s in it for you?

At a basic level, FinOps can help you optimize your cloud spend; it can save you money. It can help you maximize business value of the cloud, enables data-driven decision making and creates financial accountability.

But beyond that, it can help you improve the way you extend, maintain and evolve your cloud estate by bringing technical and financial experts together. From a business perspective, this means you are in a much better position to be intentional in how you approach cloud, ensuring that you treat cloud as a key component in your wider business strategy.

There are technical benefits too — joined-up and clear decision making will undoubtedly help technology teams, making them more productive and effective. Greater alignment between business, finance and technology should ensure technology teams are getting the support they need to deliver for the organization.