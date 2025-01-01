i. AI changing the security picture – and possibilities



High-profile scams and data breaches made possible by the democratization of AI have raised concerns about new technologies fueling catastrophic cybersecurity events. At the same time, there’s growing interest in leveraging AI systems to enhance the organization’s defense capabilities.

As Thoughtworks experts point out, provided teams learn to query information and rethink some of their assumptions – and remember claims around next-generation security solutions aren’t always taken at face value – the analytical and pattern-matching powers AI brings to the table can make it a formidable security ally.