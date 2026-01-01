The wealth is being inherited. The wealth manager is not.
By 2045, an estimated $84 trillion will pass to millennials and Gen Z. Raised on Monzo, Revolut and Kraken, they expect wealth management to be digital, personalized and on demand.
Revolut serves more than 75 million customers and adds another million every 17 days. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon put the pace plainly:
“I’m jealous, damn it. You watch these people. They move.”
This is bigger than modernization. It is about who wins the next generation of clients, assets and loyalty. Slow platforms put all three at risk.
Not sure where to start ?
|$84T
|moving between generations by 2045
|75Mn+
|Revolut customers today
|1Mn
|new Revolut customers every 17 days
One market shift. Three different challenges.
How we get you there: the 3/3/3 method
Whatever the pressure point, another two-year roadmap will not solve it.
We combine decades of financial-services engineering with AI/works™, our agentic development platform, to move from opportunity to production in three stages.
3 days:
Frame the opportunity
Define the client need, map the key journeys and create a clear prototype plan. Business and technology align before delivery begins.
3 weeks:
Make it real
Build an interactive prototype, target microservices architecture and commercial estimate. Something clients can test, not another concept trapped in a deck.
3 months:
Put it in production
Deliver a working MVP powered by AI/works™, engineered for security, compliance and scale. No disposable demo. No expensive second build.
Sign up for 3/3/3 workshop
Tell us a bit about you. Our team will get back to you.
Disclaimer: We review every request individually and schedule a follow up with requesters for whom a 3/3/3 workshop is the right next step. If your submission isn't a fit right now, we'll aim to point you toward something that is.
FAQs
-
An estimated $84 trillion is expected to move from baby boomers to millennials and Gen Z by 2045, according to Cerulli Associates.
-
Revolut has grown to more than 75 million customers, adding roughly 1 million every 17 days, according to Revolut's 2025 annual report and Bloomberg reporting from June 2026. Even Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has acknowledged the pace, telling Bloomberg he was jealous of how fast Revolut moves.
-
We deliver through the 3/3/3 method. Enabled by our AI/works™ platform is designed to work hand in hand with the new SDLC AI/works is creating. Whether you start with legacy or build new, the model takes you from product concept to a Minimum Viable Product in three months.
-
Thoughtworks helped Wealthsimple's 550-person engineering team achieve a 53% productivity gain and near-universal AI adoption. For a top 10 wealth management firm, Thoughtworks reduced new client onboarding ten fold and helped save roughly $3 million a year through legacy data platform modernization. Iress partnered with Thoughtworks on a board-committed, multi-year modernization of its core wealth platform and scale AI enabled growth
-
Sign up for a 3/3/3 workshop to map the right next steps for your organization.