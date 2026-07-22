Closing the context gap: An ontology + LLM approach to data modernization

Enterprise data modernization aims to turn a tangled data landscape into domain-driven capabilities the business can build on. Yet many modernization programs stall long before delivery because teams spend months trying to understand what their data actually means.

The data strategist connects business intent to a modern data architecture. Their work spans the full lifecycle: navigating a complex enterprise data landscape, designing and prioritizing use cases, identifying gaps between business needs and the available data, delivering the new capabilities and continuously discovering.

The challenge is that much of an enterprise's knowledge is scattered across systems or exists only in the heads of subject matter experts. As a result, discovery becomes slow, manual and difficult to scale.

The ontology + LLM approach

Our first instinct is to point an LLM straight at the problem: feed it the source systems, describe the use case and ask it to find the gaps. It is a reasonable starting point, and it exposes a real limitation.

Without explicit semantic context, the LLM must infer relationships from schemas, column names and sample values. Those inferences can be useful, but they are difficult to verify consistently at enterprise scale. So we asked: can ontology help here?

To answer that question, we first need to understand what an ontology contributes that raw schemas cannot.

What is an ontology?

An ontology is a schema of meaning: it defines the entities that exist, their attributes, the relationships between them and the rules that govern them. Instead of meaning living tacitly in an SME's head or being inferred on the fly, an ontology gives computers a way to reason about a domain in a logical, consistent and controlled way. It is the schema layer of a knowledge graph, before any instances, such as entities as nodes, relationships as edges, etc populate it. The whole artifact is both human- and machine-readable: editable, auditable and able to be kept under source control.

Why does combining ontology and LLMs matter?

Ontology and LLMs cover each other's weaknesses. The ontology grounds reasoning in explicit semantics, making outputs more explainable, consistent and easier to verify.. The LLM, in turn, does the work that would otherwise make ontologies are tedious to build by hand: reading source systems, aligning synonyms, proposing reconciliations, spotting mismatches.

Ontology without AI is a modeling exercise that still costs months of manual analysis; an LLM without ontology is fast but unreliable. Together, the strategist can express intent and supply as structure and have an agent find the gap between them — quickly, and in a form the strategist can trust and verify.

A step-by-step example

The approach becomes much clearer when viewed as a repeatable workflow. Rather than treating discovery as a one-off exercise, it continuously enriches enterprise context with every new use case. In practical terms, this method operates as an agentic loop consistingcomprised of six distinct steps (Figure 1.). To illustrate, we can apply this agentic workflow to a common data use case, forecasting customer churn, leveraging data from two source systems.