Renting the frontier, owning the core IP

Where your tokens come from

Every organization now has a token sourcing strategy. Most have not written it down. It reads: buy everything from a handful of AI labs, at their prices, on their terms, and trust them to protect and respect the critical IP you send their way on a daily basis. That was a reasonable default two years ago. It is a questionable one now for two reasons: cost and IP protection.

Thoughtworks' monthly spend on frontier model APIs grew more than eightfold over the first nine months of 2026, as AI use spread from a handful of early adopters towards everyone in the organization. Without intervention, the annual bill was on course for tens of millions of dollars by 2028.

Besides spending, there is a second more subtle issue. Every prompt sent to a third-party model provider is something of value: source code, delivery methods. As more of the company's work runs through models owned by someone else, more of its know-how sits outside its control. When we looked, we owned none of the intelligence we depended on.

Sovereignty used to mean where the data sits. It now means who owns your intelligence. An enterprise that routes all of its work through a handful of AI labs carries a concentration risk it would not accept from any other supplier.

Each model provider can see how its customers use it, even when it does not train on their data. Microsoft's chief executive, Satya Nadella, wrote in July 2026 that models learn from the prompts, tools and corrections their customers supply, and that "every correction is distilled into institutional know-how". The AI labs are now building businesses in the markets their customers serve. None of this requires bad faith. It is what any supplier does with a clear view of demand.

Both problems, cost and IP protection, have the same cause: all of the intelligence is rented from suppliers the enterprise does not control. The answer is not to stop renting. Frontier models are worth their price for some work. The answer is to decide, workload by workload, which AI you rent and which you own.

Enterprises are already making that decision. A September 2026 survey by Enterprise Technology Research found that open-weight models now carry 34% of enterprise AI token usage, up from 23% a year earlier, with 41% expected within twelve months, and 69% of production users cited cost savings.



There are so many options available to enterprises today, you just need to spend the time to consciously think about your token sourcing strategy. What follows is how we made the decision for ourselves.