How financial institutions can drive growth by tapping the hidden value of payments data

The transition to cashless societies is picking up speed as consumers and businesses become accustomed to the multiple benefits of digital payments. Both the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) payments markets are expecting rapid growth. B2B instant payments alone are forecast to surge 40% by 2028, on the back of the infrastructure and systems that make such payments possible – the ‘rails’ – becoming better and more integrated, enabling its adoption in emerging markets.

With this trend, and the emergence of new standards to exchange payments information like ISO 20022, comes more and increasingly granular data. At the same time, open banking regulations in markets like the UK, EU and Australia are encouraging the sharing of data between traditional financial institutions and third-party financial service providers to foster product innovation.

All this means a more level playing field that will benefit new entrants and end-customers as services grow ever more personalized and seamless. But it will also create compelling opportunities for incumbent institutions who take the right steps to leverage a broader and richer range of data resources.

Payments data put to work

While they emerged because of the need to meet consumer expectations and remove bottlenecks, developments such as the EU’s Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) and the improved ISO 20022 messaging standard are creating frameworks for financial institutions to securely share richer customer financial data with third-party providers, enabling the data monetization trend to take off.

Monetizing data is sometimes understood as selling information or insights the organization has gathered to third parties. However this can be problematic from privacy and compliance perspectives for banks in particular, and in reality is only a small part of the commercial potential payments data presents. Harnessed correctly, the data generated by payments can help organizations do much more: reduce costs, enhance transparency and remove friction across their operations, and for their customers.