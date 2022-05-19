Data mesh in practice: Product thinking and development

When teams want to start treating data as a product, we recommend working backwards from organizational goals to identifying high-value analytical use cases, and ultimately, which data products are needed to bring the use cases to life.

Throughout the process, relevant stakeholders prioritize their goals and hypothesized use cases, ultimately helping us make informed and value-oriented decisions about which Data Products should be built.

This approach ensures that domain teams and their organizations make intentional, considered choices about the data products they add to the mesh — guaranteeing that teams don’t end up accidentally creating something similar to a data lake monster.

Key practice #1: Complete value-oriented templates for every identified use case

For each identified use case, we take a structured approach to ensure that it can easily be mapped back to the LVT and what we ultimately want to achieve. To help us do this, we use a hypothesis use case template: