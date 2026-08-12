Transforming unstructured operational knowledge into AI-driven enterprise workflows

Overview

Zones is a global technology solutions and services company that helps organizations solve complex IT challenges and achieve better business outcomes. Operating in more than 150 countries, Zones empowers the people behind every organization to do their work securely and efficiently from anywhere in the world. That commitment to delivering exceptional technology experiences starts with its own digital workplace.

The company is known for its highly personalized, white-glove services for large enterprise clients. However, behind that premium experience sat a complex web of customer-specific procedures, many of which existed only in standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the expertise of a handful of specialists.

To deliver that experience more consistently and at greater scale, Zones partnered with Thoughtworks to build its first production-grade agentic AI capability. More than an automation initiative, the project marked a strategic step in the company's AI journey, extending AI from individual productivity into the heart of enterprise operations.

The challenge: Automating a highly complex white-glove service

Enterprise orders flowed into Zones' order management system (OMS) carrying unique, complex contractual requirements for shipping, billing and fulfillment.

Because the OMS couldn't interpret these bespoke rules, customer success managers (CSMs) were forced to manually review every order, consulting SOPs to update up to 17 specific touchpoints before release.

This created several critical business hurdles:

High operational costs: Manual back-office work cost roughly $2 million annually.

Process friction: It increased quote-to-cash times and the risk of human error and SLA breaches, without adding visible customer value.

Limited automation: Past attempts to hardcode rules failed; static rule engines quickly became outdated as contracts and freight terms constantly changed.

To solve this, Thoughtworks proposed an agentic platform that dynamically interprets each customer's unique procedures and recommends the right action for every order.

The goal was to create a foundational, reusable architecture for future AI use cases across the business.