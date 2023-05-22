The team ran multiple six-week sprints with Trade Me teams to trial the solutions before scaling the methods across the organization. In conjunction, Thoughtworks helped accelerate customer research in one of their desired customer segments by creating time-boxed research sprints and customizing the research methods to the resource available. Thoughtworks’ strong cultural alignment with Trade Me, and our adaptive but structured approach helped shift the dial across four opportunity spaces:

Strategy development and communication

By utilizing Lean Value Tree methods, Thoughtworks helped the Trade Me team transition to a customer-oriented strategy development approach. Furthermore, impactful customer benefit stories helped build relevance with employees and bring them on the journey. Simple changes in strategy communication to better convey the why behind the what has helped Trade Me set the foundation for greater alignment and cross-functional collaboration.

Experimentation practice

Trade Me has seen an important shift in their experiment mindset: that experiments are an opportunity to learn from customers, to validate or invalidate their assumptions, and ultimately reduce risk and increase the chance of their initiative succeeding. Delivery teams are now employing a range of lean, low-cost experimentation methods to iteratively build confidence in their chosen solutions.

Lean decision making

In this fast-paced business environment, companies need the ability to be able to make effective decisions quickly. Thoughtworks helped provide a decision framework to assist Trade Me’s Product teams to communicate more effectively with stakeholders and influence the decision direction.

Cross-functional synergies

Thoughtworks helped bring greater visibility and alignment across teams for enhanced value creation. By working with Trade Me’s Motors B2B extended team of Product, Engineering, Delivery, Sales & Marketing, Thoughtworks were able to demonstrate the value of smaller incremental releases. This led to an MVP version of a product in market in just four months, instead of the planned six months. “Our biggest challenge was a fear of the short-term consequences of slowing down to speed up. The Thoughtworks team approach actually de-risked our go-to-market plan by helping us get thin slices of value out early to pilot customers,” said Jeremy.