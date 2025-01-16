Empowering Singapore's businesses with seamless government access
Partnering for Singapore’s digital future
For over a decade, Singapore has pursued its Smart Nation initiative, aiming to create a digitally advanced society that benefits all citizens. A key player in this mission is the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech), the lead agency driving Singapore’s digital transformation. GovTech and Thoughtworks had embarked on a three-year journey to evolve Singpass, Singapore’s national digital identity platform. To harness the expertise and proven success from this earlier project, GovTech brought Thoughtworks in again to help advance their efforts to modernize Corppass, the national business-to-government authorization platform.
Corppass, an extension of the Singpass ecosystem, allows business owners to delegate authority to employees & third-party agents, enabling them to conduct government transactions on behalf of the business.
Corppass connects
active users
entities
government services
average monthly transactions
Transforming Corppass into a future-ready platform
GovTech set out several key strategic goals for Corppass:
1) Enhance the availability, reliability and agility of the Corppass platform while reducing operational costs and improving user experience.
2) Strengthen Corppass’ fraud prevention capabilities, improving trust and security.
3) Transform Corppass into a cloud-native platform to fully leverage the unique benefits of the cloud, via Singapore’s Government on Commercial Cloud AWS offering.
4) Empower GovTech to autonomously manage and innovate on the platform for long term success.
The Thoughtworks team focused on two main streams of work: modernization and operational improvement. We conducted an in-depth analysis of the Corppass platform to pinpoint operational challenges and propose recommendations for modernization and technical operations, with a focus on reducing operational cost and platform complexity while improving user experience. In parallel, our DAMO Managed Services™ team began tactical optimization of daily operations while the strategic modernization continued.
An incremental modernization approach combining replatforming, selective rebuilds of inflexible enterprise software and “thin slice” feature delivery simplified and consolidated the platform, enabling GovTech to take ownership of its technical direction confidently, removing the need for a dedicated operational team. This approach ensures a smooth transition at the end of our engagement, equipping GovTech to sustainably manage and evolve the platform independently for the long term.
Achievements unlocked
The collaboration led to several key achievements:
Enabled higher trust Government interactions through improved platform security and identity assurance during Corppass onboarding.
Reduced operational costs and increased technical flexibility.
Modernized key platform interactions and improved user experience with a refreshed design system and modern technology stack.
Supported GovTech’s vision to run and evolve the Singpass/Corppass ecosystem independently.
Partnering with Thoughtworks has supported our efforts to enhance Corppass, making it a more secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform. Their expertise was valuable in helping us achieve our modernization goals. The updated platform will provide businesses in Singapore with improved flexibility and ease when conducting government transactions.
Impact delivered
Increased availability from 93% to 99.95% during year two.
Reduced platform complexity by reducing 12 components to 6, whilst retaining full feature parity.
Reduced operating costs by 36% by year two, targeting overall 80+% reduction for year three.
Source: Singapore Government Developer Portal
GovTech plans to continue modernizing and expanding the Corppass platform with a focus on new features and enhanced user experience.