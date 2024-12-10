First Light Fusion: Empowering agile teams in energy transition

Inertial fusion operates by confining fusible materials through immense pressure and temperature. This is achieved by connecting a high-energy ‘driver’ to a specially designed target containing an amplifier and the fuel. First Light has successfully demonstrated fusion using a cost-effective driver paired with its innovative amplifier technology. These targets are currently evolving, undergoing testing at various pulsed-power facilities globally to showcase an essential capability required for commercial energy generation.

To achieve breakthroughs in sustainable energy, First Light leverages technology that aligns with its research findings and concepts. While theoretical physics and engineering form the backbone of the First Light team’s efforts, software also plays a crucial role. This focus led the company to partner with Thoughtworks, establishing a multi-year consulting agreement in early 2022 to provide advisory services as part of its working groups.